Euro 2020 matchday nine: Germany assure ‘group of death’ is alive and kicking

Germany threw the Euro 2020 ‘group of death’ wide open with a 4-2 win over holders Portugal, while Hungary held world champions France to a 1-1 draw in front of a raucous Budapest crowd.

Saturday’s late match saw Poland fight back to draw 1-1 in Group E against Spain, who took the lead through a goal given on VAR review and then missed a second-half penalty.

In Munich, Joachim Low’s men were up against it having lost their opening Group F match against Les Bleus.

After seeing an early goal ruled out for offside, Germany found themselves behind when Cristiano Ronaldo scored following a swift counter-attack.

However, own goals from Manchester City’s Ruben Dias and then Raphael Guerreiro put the hosts in front before half-time.

Germany added another through Kai Havertz and a header by wing-back Robin Gosens to secure a memorable victory, despite Diogo Jota pulling a one back in the 67th minute.

Hungary had earlier given a noisy crowd at a packed Puskas Arena plenty to celebrate with a battling 1-1 draw against France.

Despite dominating for long periods in the sweltering Budapest heat, Les Bleus were stunned as defender Attila Fiola fired the hosts ahead in first-half stoppage time before Antoine Griezmann equalised in the 66th minute.

⏰ RESULT ⏰— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 19, 2021 See more

Spain, who could only manage a 0-0 draw with Sweden in their opening match had gone ahead in the 25th minute through Alvaro Morata after his close-range effort had initially been ruled out for offside before being overturned by VAR.

Poland, looking for a first point after being beaten by Slovakia , responded and were deservedly level early in the second half when Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski headed in at the back post.

There was, though, more drama to come when Spain were awarded a spot-kick, after the referee reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor, only for Gerard Moreno to hit the post and Morata then knocked the rebound wide.

Post of the day

🇭🇺 𝗦𝗖𝗘𝗡𝗘𝗦 as Hungary fans celebrate Attila Fiola's goal against France at the Fan Zone in Budapest! 🎉🤪@MLSZhivatalos | #EURO2020pic.twitter.com/kzdhnZzRxd— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 19, 2021 See more

With another bumper 60,000 crowd, it was party time again inside the Puskas Arena – and also for those enjoying the nation’s moment in the Budapest sun wherever they could find a decent view.

Gosens in the groove

Atalanta wing-back Gosens impressed for Germany, setting up Havertz to score from close range early in the second half and then nodding home the fourth goal – which saw him receive plenty of applause when he went off for the closing stages with a job well done.

Quote of the day

Fantastic Fiola

Attila Fiola’s goal sparked wild celebrations at the Puskas Arena (Tibor Illyes/AP).

Spain pay the penalty

📸 Gerard Moreno's penalty strikes the woodwork! 💥#EURO2020pic.twitter.com/YNJxRAAp8r— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 19, 2021 See more

No sooner had Poland pulled level, Spain were given a great chance to retake the lead when Italian referee Daniele Orsato reviewed what had looked minimal contact on Moreno’s foot by following a challenge from Jakub Moder and awarded a spot-kick. Moreno, though, struck the base of the post, and Morata stabbed the rebound wide.

Stat attack

🇫🇷 Antoine Griezmann has now scored 38 goals for France in 93 games ⚽️#EURO2020pic.twitter.com/jJo9qx6hFa— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 19, 2021 See more

France striker Griezmann took his international tally to 38 with a second-half equaliser against Hungary. The Barcelona forward, who won the Golden Boot at Euro 2016, is now the joint third top scorer in the tournament’s history with seven goals in the finals.

Up next

June 20

Italy v Wales (Group A, Rome, 1700)

Switzerland v Turkey (Group A, Baku 1700)