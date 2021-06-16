Euro 2020 matchday six: Wales look to take the heat out of Turkey’s threat

Wales continue their Group A campaign against Turkey in the heat of Baku on Wednesday, while favourites France and Portugal both opened their Euro 2020 campaigns with impressive victories.

After battling back to a 1-1 draw in their first match against Switzerland, Robert Page’s squad will be determined to build on that momentum when they face a Turkey side out to respond after a 3-0 defeat by Italy.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, the Swiss travel to Rome, while in Group B, Finland face Russia in St Petersburg, returning to action for the first time since Saturday’s match with Denmark – which saw Christian Eriksen suffer a cardiac arrest before being revived and taken to hospital where his treatment continues.

On Tuesday night, France underlined their Euro 2020 favourite tag as they beat Germany 1-0 in Munich.

An own-goal from Mats Hummels at the Allianz Arena proved the difference, although Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema both had second-half efforts ruled out for offside.

Holders Portugal opened their Group F campaign with a 3-0 win against Hungary in Budapest, where Cristiano Ronaldo became the tournament’s all-time leading goalscorer with a late double to silence a capacity crowd at the Puskas Arena.

Tweet of the day

Allez Les Bleus

Didier Deschamps guided his side to victory in Munich, where France could have run out more comfortable winners as Les Bleus took control of Euro 2020’s ‘Group of Death’ (Franck Fife/Pool via AP)

Quote of the day

Gareth Bale insists Wales will be given a bit of extra incentive by partisan Turkish support at Baku’s Olympic Stadium.

Budapest’s bumper crowd

The return of mass crowds made for an electric atmosphere at the Puskas Arena in Budapest (Bernadett Szabo/Pool via AP)

The Puskas Arena in Budapest hosted the biggest attendance of the tournament so far on Tuesday night, with a near-capacity 61,000 crowd as Hungary – where there has been a huge Covid-19 vaccination rollout – opened their Group F campaign with a defeat to dampen the party atmosphere.

Stat attack

Cristiano Ronaldo 🤩— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 15, 2021 See more

Portugal forward Ronaldo became the first player to appear in five European Championship finals when he led the team out against Hungary – and then went on to set another benchmark as two late goals made him the tournament’s all-time top scorer with 11.

Up next

June 16

Finland vs Russia (Group B, St Petersburg, 1400)

Turkey v Wales (Group A, Baku, 1700)

Italy vs Switzerland (Group A, Rome, 2000)