Euro 2020: Player ratings from Wales 0-4 Denmark

It was a disappointing evening for Wales, who were knocked out of Euro 2020 with a 4-0 defeat to Denmark.

Here's how the players performed:

Wales

Danny Ward: 5

The unlikely hero of the group stage, Ward was rendered ordinary this afternoon. The first couple looked somewhat unsavable and shouldn't be blamed on the keeper.

Connor Roberts: 6

Always offered a passing option to the right of the midfield. His injury was a huge disappointment.

Chris Mepham: 5

Started brightly, dominating the defence. As Denmark grew into the game, however, Mepham withered slightly under the pressure. In a young centre-back partnership, the pair showed their inexperience.

Joe Rodon: 6

Unlucky to be booked early on and given the run around by Dolberg all afternoon. Rodon didn't crumble completely though and his positioning was good for most of the match.

Ben Davies: 5

Shied away from the block for the first goal and didn't offer too much of an overlap on the left. A game he would want to forget.

Aaron Ramsey: 5

Shackled by Andreas Christensen excellently, the hero against Turkey struggled to make those darting runs in behind the Danish backline and couldn't get into the game properly. Wales missed his incision and energy.

Joe Morrell: 7

Like many of the Wales players, Morrell started nicely before tapering off. The defensive midfielder was often left trying to hold back the hoards of the Danes all by himself.

Joe Allen: 5

Covered a lot of ground but was far too sloppy in possession. Perhaps it was tiredness but Allen has seen much better days.

Gareth Bale: 7

Probably Wales's best player on the day, Bale stretched the Danish defence, sprayed balls to his colleagues but struggled to create anything concrete. Wales have been labelled a "two-man team" at times, with Bale and Ramsey carrying the side; watching Bale today, the burden showed.

Kieffer Moore: 5

Booked early on and struggled to get into the game. Perhaps not Moore's kind of game, the physical forward didn't test Denmark's back three, much.

Dan James: 6

A peripheral figure for much of the game, he'll be disappointed to have gone off early again after failing to make an impact. Looked less effective on the right than the left, too.

SUBSTITUTES

Neco Williams: 4

At fault for the second goal, the Liverpool youngster let his inexperience show.

David Brooks: 5

His first action was to slide in from behind and give a free-kick away 23 yards from goal.

Harry Wilson: 3

Lashed out to get sent off and offered very little in attack. A sorry cameo that cost Wales the manpower to stem the tide and keep the score respectable.

Tyler Roberts: 5

Struggled to get into the game and was brought on far too late to have an impact.

Denmark

Kasper Schmeichel: 6

A quiet evening for the keeper, who was barely tested.

Andreas Christensen: 8

Stepped forward from the defence to keep Ramsey in check, but was also reliable cover.

Simon Kjaer: 7

Dependable, if not busy.

Jannick Vestergaard: 6

A couple of small mistakes, but nothing that allowed Wales in.

Jens Larsen: 7

Had a few moments to show off his class .

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: 7

Dependable presence in a solid Danish midfield.

Thomas Delaney: 6

Worked hard to keep the midfield ticking before coming off after an hour.

Joakim Maehle: 8

One of the best performers in an impressive side.

Martin Braithwaite: 7

His late, late goal rounded off a solid performance.

Mikkel Damsgaard: 9

A constant threat. His substitution on the hour mark was a marker of Denmark’s confidence.

Kasper Dolberg: 9

His first goal was brilliantly taken, and his second well-deserved.

SUBSTITUTES

Andreas Cornelius: 7

The only Denmark substitute that really made a noticeable impact on the game.

Mathias Jensen: 6

One of the substitutes at the hour mark that came on to slow down the game.

Christian Norgard: 6

Didn’t put a foot wrong in helping Denmark smother Wales.

Joachim Andersen: 6

Had very little to do at the back once he came on.

Nicolai Boilesen: 6

Well, Gareth Bale didn’t score late on, did he?