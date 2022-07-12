Euro 2022: Germany and Spain go head-to-head in heavyweight clash
Powerhouses Germany and Spain have a chance to further enhance their Euro 2022 credentials when they go head-to-head on Tuesday evening.
The Group B rivals meet at the Brentford Community Stadium with the Germans having launched their campaign with 4-0 victory over Denmark while the Spaniards beat Finland 4-1.
Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Tuesday’s fixtures in the wake of a big night at the finals on Monday.
Spanish eyes on history
Spain coach Jorge Vilda is refusing to be cowed by Germany’s formidable reputation ahead of their showdown.
Despite the loss of star player Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas to an anterior cruciate ligament injury before the opening game, Vilda is confident his side are capable of ending their barren run against the eight-time European champions.
He said at his pre-match press conference: “We’ve played Germany in recent years and not managed to win but have drawn with them on a couple of occasions.
“The last time, we were five minutes away, we were very close. That means we’re there.”
Ignore Danish pasting
Finland coach Anna Signeul has warned her players not to be taken in by Denmark’s opening result as they prepare to lock horns at Stadium MK on Tuesday.
The Danes went down 4-0 to the eight-time winners on Friday, but Signeul said at her pre-match press conference: “Perhaps Germany made Denmark not look so good, but we know they are a good team.
“They have world-class players like Pernilla Harder that everyone knows. We respect Denmark but we are also ready for tomorrow.”
Lionesses roaring
Her fourth hat-trick for the #Lionesses 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ykHCscLxbi— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 11, 2022
England chose the perfect moment to lay down their credentials as potential champions with a record 8-0 romp against Norway on Monday evening to win Group A.
Beth Mead’s hat-trick and a double from Ellen White did much of the damage after Georgia Stanway’s penalty and a second goal from Lauren Hemp had sewn the seeds, although it was substitute Alessio Russo who scored the seventh, the first time any side in men’s or women’s football had achieved that feat in the European Championship finals.
Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s first appearance at the finals will be short-lived after they went down 2-0 to Austria courtesy of goals from Katharina Schiechtl and Katharina Naschenweng.
Stat of the day
Picture of the day
Quote of the day
Up next
July 12
Group B: Denmark v Finland (5pm, Stadium MK)
Group B: Germany v Spain (8pm, Brentford Community Stadium)
