European transfer news: PSG put Neymar up for sale

PSG (opens in new tab) are reportedly looking to offload Neymar this summer - despite the Brazilian star still having three years left to run on his contract at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar became the most expensive player on the planet when he joined PSG from Barcelona (opens in new tab) in August 2017 for €222 million (around £200 million at the time) - a fee which remains a world record.

But his time with the Parisian giants has been afflicted by injury after injury - to the point that he has missed approximately half of the club's games since signing.

According to ESPN (opens in new tab), the French champions want to free up transfer funds - and getting the 30-year-old's salary of roughly £35 million a year off their wage bill ought to go some way to doing that.

Therein lies a quite possibly huge obstacle for PSG, though: which, if any, clubs are going to be able to stump up that kind of cash?

And that's before you even get onto the transfer fee (Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) currently value Neymar at £81 million).

All things considered, selling Neymar is likely to be markedly easier said than done - and PSG surely know that.

This news comes days after Kylian Mbappe pulled a U-turn (opens in new tab) to sign a new three-year deal with the club - having seemed set to leave as a free agent and join Real Madrid (opens in new tab).