Ever-present Charlie Taylor missing as Burnley take on Fulham

Charlie Taylor’s ever-present record for Burnley will end when they welcome Fulham on Sunday after the defender sustained a hamstring injury against Sheffield United.

Taylor faces a number of weeks on the sidelines, which could bring Phil Bardsley back into contention.

Sean Dyche is already without Jay Rodriguez (knee), Dwight McNeil (muscle strain), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (thigh), Matej Vydra and Jack Cork.

Fulham manager Scott Parker was keeping his cards close to his chest regarding the coronavirus outbreak at the club ahead of the trip to Turf Moor.

The Cottagers saw their match against Tottenham on Wednesday postponed due to a number of positive tests and, although Parker would not go into specifics, he revealed some players would be missing due to self-isolation.

Fulham have no injury worries for the trip north.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Lowton, Pieters, Tarkowski, Mee, Bardsley, Brownhill, Brady, Westwood, Wood, Barnes, Peacock-Farrell, Norris, Long, Dunne, Stephens, Mancini, Benson, Mumbongo, Thomas.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Decordova-Reid, Anguissa, Reed, Robinson, Cairney, Lemina, Lookman, Mitrovic, Rodak, Hector, Odoi, Ream, Loftus-Cheek, Bryan, Kamara, Cavaleiro, Tete, Kongolo.