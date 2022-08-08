Everton close in on loan deal for Wolves captain Conor Coady

Everton are closing in on a deal for Wolves captain Conor Coady.

A move for the former Liverpool academy graduate was accelerated after Ben Godfrey broke his leg against Chelsea at the weekend and fellow centre-back Yerry Mina limped off injured.

Coady was at the club’s Finch Farm training complex on Monday afternoon to finalise an initial loan deal.

Everton later announced that Godfrey has undergone successful surgery on his fractured fibula and is expected to be out for around three months.

Meanwhile, Mina will this week see a specialist to discover the full extent of his issue after sustaining ankle ligament damage.

Everton are also on the verge of confirming the £33million signing of Lille midfielder Amadou Onana.

The 20-year-old Belgium international was at Goodison Park on Saturday to watch the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea after undergoing a medical earlier in the day.

Plans are also well advanced to bring former midfielder Idrissa Gueye back to the club from Paris St Germain, the 32-year-old having left in 2019 after three seasons.

Manager Frank Lampard has so far signed Burnley duo James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil plus Sporting Lisbon left-back Ruben Vinagre on loan but the quest for reinforcements up front continue with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin out for potentially six weeks with a knee problem.