Everton investigate reports of homophobic chanting

Everton are investigating reports of homophobic chanting during Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea.

The abuse is alleged to have been directed at Chelsea fans during Everton’s 3-1 win at Goodison Park.

“Everton is working in conjunction with Kick It Out and has commenced an investigation into homophobic chanting reported during Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea,” a club statement said.

.@Everton have made the following statement, in regard to reports of homophobic chants from yesterday’s game.https://t.co/Z1PiArd3Qo— Kick It Out (@kickitout) December 8, 2019

“Both the club and Kick It Out have received reports of a homophobic chant being aimed at Chelsea’s fans by a small section of the home crowd.

“Homophobia has no place within our stadium, our club, our community or our game. The club strongly condemns such behaviour and is carrying out a thorough investigation which will include liaison with Merseyside Police.

“Matchgoers who have information relating to any form of discrimination should email reportit@evertonfc.com.”

The alleged abuse came during a week in which the Premier League has backed Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign in support of gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender people in sport.

Earlier on Sunday, a 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with allegations of racist abuse during Saturday’s Manchester derby.

A video circulated on social media appeared to show a Manchester City supporter aiming monkey chants towards Manchester United players during the Red Devils’ 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

City swiftly issued a statement after the match saying the club was working with Greater Manchester Police, who announced on Sunday morning that the man had been arrested on suspicion of a racially-aggravated public order offence.