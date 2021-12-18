Everton report: New signing to herald Lucas Digne departure?

Everton's latest transfer move could force Lucas Digne out of the Goodison Park exit door.

The Toffees are reportedly close to sealing a deal for Dynamo Kiev left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko.

And that could be bad news for Digne's hopes of regaining his spot in the side after a rumoured falling out with manager Rafael Benitez.

According to the Guardian, Everton are set to sign Mykolenko for £17.9 million, a fee which could increase with add-ons.

The 22-year-old came through the youth ranks at Dynamo and has won 21 caps for Ukraine.

Four of those caps came at Euro 2020, where he started four of Ukraine's five games - including the 4-0 quart-final thumping by England in Rome.

Mykolenko would become the sixth signing of the Benitez era at Goodison - following the summer arrivals of Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, Demarai Gray, Andy Lonergan and Salomon Rondon.

As for Digne, he declared himself unavailable for Everton's 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Thursday night due to illness.

The 28-year-old had been left out of the squad for the Toffees previous two matches, though, amid those rumours of that rift with Rafa.

And Benitez answered somewhat cryptically when asked about the France international's absence ahead of that trip to Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard said:

"It is not that I believe or not [whether Digne was ill].

"I have been in football for so many years and I have so many experiences similar to this one and it is a question of making a decision.

"I have to be sure that the players that will be there [at Stamford Bridge] tomorrow want to be there and they want to fight for the club."

What does it all mean?

Well, January is only a couple of weeks away, so we might not have to decipher Benitez's words to find out where Digne's future lies.

But then again, you don't spend just shy of £20 million midway through the season on a player for a position where you already have quality operator, do you?