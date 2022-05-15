Everton still not safe after Brentford come from behind to beat Toffees
By Ben Hayward published
Everton missed the chance to secure Premier League survival on Sunday after Brentford came from behind to beat the Toffees 3-2
Everton missed the chance to secure Premier League survival with two games to spare after they were pegged back by Brentford at Goodison Park on Sunday - and the Toffees ended the match with nine men after two of their players were sent off.
Leeds' draw against Brighton earlier in the day meant a win for the Toffees would make them mathematically safe ahead of their final two fixtures.
And Frank Lampard's side made a strong start as Richarlison's shot following a free-kick went in off Dominic Calvert-Lewin to make it 1-0 after just 10 minutes.
However, Everton then found themselves down to 10 men after just 19 minutes after Jarrad Branthwaite hauled down Ivan Toney.
Brentford then levelled through a Seamus Coleman own goal, but Richarlison restored the home side's lead with a penalty in first-half stoppage time.
There was no happy ending for the Toffees, though, as second-half goals from Yoane Wissa and Rico Henry turned the match on its head.
And Everton finished the match with nine men as Salomon Rondon was sent off in the latter stages for a lunge, just a couple of minutes after coming on as a substitute.
Everton are still 16th, one point ahead of Leeds (the Whites have only one game left) and two clear of Burnley, with two fixtures still remaining - at home to Crystal Palace on Thursday and away to Arsenal next Sunday.
Brentford, meanwhile, are up to 11th place and could have more say in the relegation battle as they host Leeds in their final fixture next Sunday.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
