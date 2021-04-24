Everton transfer news: Josh King set to leave club this summer

Everton forward Josh King is expected to leave Goodison Park this summer, with Turkish giants Galatasaray emerging as a likely destination.

King only signed from Bournemouth on 1st February, deadline day of the January transfer window, but the Toffees are set to part ways with him when his deal expires at the end of the season.

Everton are understood to have paid around £2 million for the Norwegian international, beating Fulham to his signature.

According to Football Insider, King is already in talks with Galatasaray over a free transfer. Their fierce Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce are also rumoured to be interested.

It was reported last month that Carlo Ancelotti had not been impressed with King’s impact and that the 29-year-old was likely to move on.

King hasn’t started a single game for Everton, playing just 124 minutes across nine substitute appearances.

It’s a far cry from two seasons ago, when he notched 12 Premier League goals for Bournemouth, finishing the campaign as their second-top scorer behind Callum Wilson.

Bournemouth were relegated on the final day of 2019/20, despite a 3-1 win at Goodison Park, and King featured 12 times in the Championship for the Cherries this season before returning to the top flight.

