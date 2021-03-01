Everton v Southampton live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Everton v Southampton live stream, Sky Sports, Monday 1 March, 8pm GMT

Everton will be looking to build on last weekend’s victory over Liverpool when they face Southampton on Monday night.

The Toffees beat their arch-rivals at Anfield for the first time since 1999 last weekend and are 6/5 favourites to win this clash with Grosvenor Sports. Carlo Ancelotti’s side were excellent against the Premier League champions, but they must now ensure they follow that up with another good performance when they host the Saints.

Indeed, Everton have been guilty of inconsistency at times this term, with recent defeats by Newcastle and Fulham denting their top-four hopes - another upset is priced at 23/10 with Grosvenor. Everton went into the weekend five points adrift of the Champions League spots, and a good run from now until the end of the campaign could see them sneak in.

Southampton ended a six-match losing run with a 1-1 draw with Chelsea last time out, but a return of one point from the last 21 available does not make for pleasant reading. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s job does not appear to be under any immediate pressure, but the Austrian knows that he will need to turn the situation around sooner rather than later. Returning to winning ways on Monday would leave Hasenhuttl breathing a little easier. You can back the draw at 5/2.

Everton will welcome Dominic Calvert-Lewin back into their starting XI, with the England international restricted to an excellent cameo performance off the bench in the victory at Anfield. Yerry Mina will miss out, though, while the luckless Jean-Philippe Gbamin is a long-term absentee. Ancelotti used an innovative hybrid system last time out but will opt for something more conventional here.

Southampton’s injury crisis is easing, but Hasenhuttl will still be without several players for the trip to Merseyside. Theo Walcott and Ibrahima Diallo are among the absentees, while Kyle Walker-Peters could be out for another month with a hamstring issue. Oriol Romeu and Michael Obafemi are also sidelined, while Will Smallbone is out until next term.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

