Everton vs Wolves live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Everton vs Wolves live stream, Sky Sports, Wednesday 19 May, 6pm BST

Everton will be looking for only their sixth home win of the Premier League season when they host Wolves on Wednesday.

The Toffees have a miserable record at the Goodison Park this term. A 1-0 loss to Sheffield United on Sunday was arguably the nadir, but Carlo Ancelotti’s side have also been beaten on their own patch by Fulham, Burnley and Newcastle. Everton have only the 15th-best home record in the division, and it is their disappointing form on Merseyside that has seen them drop out of the race for the Champions League.

The Europa League is still within reach for Everton, but anything less than a victory here would leave Ancelotti’s men with too much to do. They are six points behind the top six at present, while seventh spot brings with it a place in the inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League. Whether Everton see that as a prize worth fighting for remains to be seen.

After back-to-back seventh-place finishes, Wolves have endured a disappointing campaign this time around. A 2-0 defeat by Tottenham at the weekend means Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will finish the season in the bottom half of the table, having now fallen eight points behind the top 10.

Injuries have certainly not helped their cause, but Nuno’s cautious tactics have at times been exposed this term. It will be interesting what Wolves do in the transfer market this summer, as their ambitious owners will not want to be in this position 12 months from now. In the more immediate term, Wolves will want to end the season on a high with wins in their two remaining matches.

Everton will have to make do without Jean-Philippe Gbamin, but Josh King and Yerry Mina could be fit enough to make the matchday squad.

Wolves will be unable to call upon the services of Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Jonny Otto, Owen Otasowie and Daniel Podence.

Kick-off is at 6pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

