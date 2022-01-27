Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph ruled out for up to a month
By PA Staff published
Everton will be without Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph for at least a month through injury.
The managerless Toffees sit 16th in the Premier League following Saturday’s 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa.
Doucoure was forced off with a groin issue 65 minutes into that defeat and Everton have now confirmed he is “expected to be out for a minimum of four weeks”.
The club have put the same timeline on fellow midfielder Delph’s recovery.
Everton said that the 32-year-old “sustained a thigh injury during a training session this week and is now undergoing treatment with the club’s medical team”.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.