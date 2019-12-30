Ex-Rangers midfielder Fraser Aird sacked by Cove Rangers for Old Firm gesture

Fraser Aird has apologised for the Old Firm gesture that led to his sacking by Cove Rangers.

The former Light Blues midfielder was at Celtic Park on Sunday to see Rangers win 2-1, securing their first Ladbrokes Premiership victory at the stadium in over nine years.

Cameras caught the 24-year-old making an offensive gesture at full-time during the visitors’ celebrations, and his contract was consequently ended by the League Two club – albeit it had only a couple of days remaining.

Canada international Aird posted a statement on Twitter on Monday which read: “I would like to apologise for my actions yesterday at the Old Firm. “I got caught up in supporting my boyhood club and did something thoughtless.

“I know that as a professional footballer, I have a responsibility to carry myself in an appropriate manner.

“Yesterday I didn’t do that. I hope everyone will forgive me for it. Happy New Years everybody.”

Cove Rangers had released a statement earlier in the day which read: “Cove Rangers FC is aware of an image which is circulating relating to one of our players at the recent Celtic v Rangers match.

“As a club we do not condone such behaviour and expect all of our players to represent our club in the correct manner at all times.

“Fraser Aird’s contract with the club was due to expire at the start of January and as a result he will be leaving the club with immediate effect.”