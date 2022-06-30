‘Extremely complex’ nature of Derby sale adds further delay to takeover of club
By PA Staff published
The “extremely complex” nature of Derby’s sale has caused another delay to the takeover by local property developer David Clowes.
A deal was expected to be concluded on Thursday but the joint administrators said due to the “multitude of documents” which need to be signed off meant the process was taking longer.
“The joint administrators, EFL, Clowes Developments (UK) Ltd and their advisors have worked throughout the day to resolve the small numbers of outstanding issues in order to complete this extremely complex transaction,” said a statement from Quantuma.
“All parties acknowledge the frustration caused by these further delays and would like to thank supporters for their ongoing patience, as we collectively continue to work towards finalising this transaction.”
