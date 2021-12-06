FA Cup third round draw: Manchester United host Aston Villa in the standout clash
The FA Cup third round draw is in - and there are some tasty clashes
The FA Cup third round has been drawn.
The highlight of the round sees Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United take on Steven Gerrard's high-flying Aston Villa at Old Trafford, as two giants of English football square up to one another.
Holders Leicester City are in another Premier League clash, as they host Watford and former manager Claudio Ranieri. The runners-up of 2021, Chelsea, are at home to non-league Chesterfield.
Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City all have trips to lower league opposition, with two facing familiar opposition.
Liverpool take on Shrewsbury Town at home, having struggled against the Shrews in the competition last season. Arsenal floundered against their opposition the last time they played them; the Gunners travel away to Nottingham Forest, who beat Arsene Wenger in his final season in the FA Cup third round, back in 2018.
Tottenham Hotspur host Morecambe of League One, while Manchester City travel to Swindon Town for their clash.
Elsewhere, Burnley host Huddersfield in a Lancashire/Yorkshire clash, newly-monied Newcastle United host Cambridge United and West Ham take on Leeds United. Luton Town host Harrogate - who are playing their first-ever third round, there's a London derby in Millwall vs Crystal Palace, while Boreham Wood and St. Albans City are facing off tonight for a chance to play AFC Wimbledon.
The FA Cup third round draw in full:
- Boreham Wood or St Albans City vs AFC Wimbledon
- Yeovil Town vs Bournemouth
- Stoke City vs Leyton Orient
- Swansea City vs Southampton
- Chelsea vs Chesterfield
- Liverpool vs Shrewbury Town
- Cardiff City vs Preston North End
- Coventry City vs Derby County
- Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
- West Brom vs Brighton
- Kidderminster Harriers vs Reading
- Leicester City vs Watford
- Mansfield Town vs Middlesbrough
- Hartlepool United vs Blackpool
- Hull City vs Everton
- Bristol City vs Fulham
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe
- Millwall vs Crystal Palace
- Port Vale vs Brentford
- Swindon Town vs Manchester City
- Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers
- Luton vs Harrogate Town
- Birmingham City vs Plymouth Argyle
- Manchester United vs Aston Villa
- Wolves vs Sheffield United
- Newcastle vs Cambridge United
- Barnsley vs Ipswich Town or Barrow
- Peterborough United vs Bristol Rovers
- West Ham vs Leeds United
- QPR vs Rotherham United
- Chartlon Athletic vs Norwich
- Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
