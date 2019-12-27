FA to investigate after missiles thrown on Molineux pitch

The Football Association will investigate after missiles were thrown on to the pitch during Wolves’ 3-2 Premier League victory at home to Manchester City on Friday night.

An announcement during the first half at Molineux warned fans that there had been numerous reports of the throwing of foreign objects.

PA announcement warns #mcfc and #wolves fans, saying there has been numerous reports of the throwing of foreign objects. Christmas spirit.— Nick Mashiter (@nickmashiter) December 27, 2019

Objects, including what appeared to be a hip flask, were hurled after Raheem Sterling had put City in front with a re-taken penalty, awarded following a VAR review, in the 25th minute.

The FA told the PA news agency that it would be looking into the incident.