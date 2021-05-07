FA role for former Scotland Women manager Shelley Kerr

Former Scotland Women manager Shelley Kerr has joined the Football Association’s technical department.

The governing body confirmed Kerr, who was in charge of Scotland from 2017 until the end of last year, would look at the style of play across all women’s national teams.

The FA said Kerr would report into its head of women’s technical, Kay Cossington.

Cossington said: “I am delighted to welcome Shelley to the FA. She is an individual with outstanding experience at the highest levels of the women’s game as a player, coach and mentor and I am excited by what she can achieve with us.”

Kerr, who captained her country during her playing days, led Scotland to their first ever Women’s World Cup in 2019.