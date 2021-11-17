FA to investigate Exeter after making six substitutions against Bradford

The Football Association will review Tuesday night’s FA Cup clash between Exeter and Bradford after the home side made six substitutions during 120 minutes.

The Grecians were within competition rules in making five changes during 90 minutes but then brought on Josh Key for Sam Nombe at the start of extra time.

Exeter went on to win the game 3-0 with two goals from Matt Jay sandwiching an effort from Nigel Atangana.

A statement from the Sky Bet League Two club read: “The matter will be considered by an FA committee and is in reference to the number of substitutions allowed during the match.

“Both clubs will be asked for their comments, along with the referee and fourth official.

“The matter will be referred to an FA committee who will decide on what course of action to take.”