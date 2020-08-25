Fans allowed to attend Super Cup between Bayern Munich and Sevilla

UEFA is to trial the return of spectators to European fixtures at the Super Cup in Budapest next month.

The European governing body has announced the Puskas Arena could be up to 30 per cent full for the showpiece clash between Bayern Munich and Sevilla on September 24.

All European fixtures have been played behind closed doors, including the recently-concluded Champions League and Europa League finals tournaments, since football resumed following the coronavirus stoppage.

The Super Cup will be used as a pilot study to determine the impact of the return of spectators to games. All other UEFA fixtures will be played behind closed doors until further notice.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: “While it has been important to show that football can carry on in difficult times, without fans, the game has lost something of its character.

Champions League winners Bayern Munich will face Sevilla for the Super Cup (Matthew Childs/AP)

“We hope to use the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest as a pilot that will begin to see the return of fans to our matches.

“We are working closely with the Hungarian Federation and its government to implement measures to ensure the health of all those attending and participating in the game. We will not take risks with people’s safety.”

The Super Cup was originally due to be held in Porto on August 12 but was moved to the Hungarian capital when fixtures were rearranged during the hiatus.