Ferguson faces headache as Ross County take on versatile Aberdeen outfit

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson admits he faces a headache preparing his players for Saturday’s Pittodrie clash because Aberdeen possess both the brains and the brawn to trouble his side.

The Staggies boss is a huge fan of Derek McInnes’ team and their versatile style.

And Ferguson admits he does not know whether to expect a physical battle or chess match when they take on the Reds in the Granite City.

He said: “Aberdeen are one of the biggest clubs in the country and established in everything that they do.

“We are under no illusions we’re going to Pittodrie very much the small fish but we have to make sure we stand up to Aberdeen’s threat and give them something to think about ourselves.

“That’s not easy but we’ll do our very best. Aberdeen do what they do very well. They can flip quite easily from being ultra-physical, aggressive and direct to a team who can manage the ball and string together intricate sequences.

“They can flip that switch when they want and have strength in depth within their squad. They can change it personnel-wise and shape wise. We know all this.

“What we need to do is make sure that whatever Aberdeen throw at us we’re ready for it and also ready to try and cause them a problem.

“Both games against them this season have been disappointing for us as we’ve lost quite comfortably.

“Last time out we were undone by three set plays so we need to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Ninth-placed County snatched a last-gasp equaliser against St Johnstone last week and Ferguson hopes that result will end the doom and gloom around the Global Energy Stadium.

He said: “I don’t think our players get the credit they deserve because they continually grab late goals.

“With the position we’ve been in recently, we tend to focus on the negatives at times.

“But we see enough positives within our group to know we have that fighting spirit and we’ll use that the best we can.”