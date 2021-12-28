Ferran Torres completes move from Manchester City to Barcelona

Trending

Ferran Torres File Photo
Ferran Torres has completed his move from Manchester City to Barcelona, both clubs have confirmed.

City accepted an offer worth an initial £46.7million for the Spain international last week.

The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract at the Nou Camp which Barcelona have publicised contains a buyout clause of one billion euros (£841million).

He will be officially presented as a Barcelona player on January 3, after the transfer window has formally opened.

A tweet from City read: “Ferran Torres has left Manchester City and completed a permanent move to Barcelona.”

