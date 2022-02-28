FIFA set to suspend Russian teams from international football

FIFA are set to suspend Russian football teams from international competition until further notice, with confirmation expected in the coming hours. That is according to breaking media reports.

FIFA are said to be currently holding discussions over the situation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week. A suspension would mean Russia will be banned from participating in World Cup 2022 qualifying. Russia are due to play Poland in the first round of the World Cup qualifying play-offs on March 24. However, Poland were one of a number of nations who announced that they would refuse to play Russia following their attack on neighbours Ukraine.

FIFA had previously stated that it would be monitoring developments between Russia and Ukraine before considering banning them from international competition. The events of recent days appear to have forced their hand.

UEFA will also be meeting this evening to decide whether Russia should be banned from international competition. Those talks may decide whether Russia's women's team can compete at Euro 2022 – a tournament they have already qualified for.

If the women's team are kicked out of the competition, due to be held in England from June this year, another team could be offered the chance to take their place. Russia defeated Portugal in a play-off to reach Euro 2022, meaning Portugal could be granted a place in the tournament instead of Russia.

However, with talks ongoing, it is currently unclear exactly what these suspensions would mean for Russia's football teams, or whether the ruling could be reversed should the situation de-escalate in the coming days.

