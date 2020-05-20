FIGC sets August 20 deadline for completion of Serie A
By PA Staff
The Italian football federation (FIGC) has set a deadline of August 20 for the completion of the current season, and a September 1 start-date for the following campaign.
The ruling applies to Serie A, B and C, and will involve a contingency plan for promotion and relegation play-offs and a co-efficient system should the season have to be curtailed.
Italian clubs were the given the all-clear to resume training by the Italian government this week, but matches will not resume until the middle of next month.
A statement read: “The FIGC has expressed its willingness to restart and complete the national professional competition by setting the last closing date for Serie A, B and C competitions to 20 August.
“Prior to the re-start of the competitive activity, it will be the responsibility of the federal council to determine the criteria for defining competitions where, due to Covid-19, the season should be suspended again.”
Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora has already announced that a decision on when the season can resume will be made after a meeting with football officials on May 28.
