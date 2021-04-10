Filip Helander focused on securing unbeaten season for champions Rangers

Rangers defender Filip Helander is focused on finishing the Scottish Premiership season unbeaten.

But the Sweden international knows they cannot afford to look too far ahead as they prepare for their final five league games.

Rangers host Hibernian on Sunday with the title wrapped up and the chance to go another game closer to emulating Celtic’s achievement under Brendan Rodgers four years earlier.

The only other time a team has gone a season unbeaten in the Scottish top flight was when Rangers won the 1898-99 title by winning all 18 matches.

Helander said: “It’s something we talk about. Obviously we have already won the league but we are really focused on doing that, trying to stay undefeated, taking it one game at a time as we have done through the whole season.

“We are now looking forward to Hibs, we have had some tough games against them this season so we know it’s going to be a big challenge.

“We have won two games 1-0 and had one draw so we know it’s going to be a tough game. We want to keep doing what we have been doing all season. I know it sounds a bit boring but it’s one game at a time.

“They are third in the league so they are a good team. The last game we played at their ground it was a bit of a bad pitch and the game got a bit scrappy.

“But that’s what we have been good at this season, being able to handle different types of games and different situations.”