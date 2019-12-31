Fleetwood manager Joey Barton given one-match touchline ban
Fleetwood manager Joey Barton will not be on the touchline for the New Year’s Day clash with Sunderland after admitting a misconduct charge.
Barton has been banned from the touchline for one match for breaching FA Rule E3.
Barton admitted his language towards a match official in the 69th minute of Sunday’s League One fixture against Bristol Rovers was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or implied bias and he also accepted the standard penalty.
