Football rumours: Arsenal keen to swoop in for Philippe Coutinho

What the papers say

Arsenal are believed to be keeping a close eye on Philippe Coutinho‘s situation at Aston Villa. The Daily Mirror – citing Spanish outlet Sport – says Gunners bosses are monitoring Coutinho with a view to making an offer for the 29-year-old forward, who is on loan from Barcelona, if Villa elect not to buy him permanently at the end of the season.

The Daily Express reports Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz is a wanted man in England, with scouts from Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle taking in the 18-year-old’s recent performances. However, any potential trade negotiations have been put on hold after Wirtz suffered a serious knee injury in Sunday’s 1-0 Bundesliga defeat to Cologne.

Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger is being watched by Manchester United and Newcastle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Manchester United and Newcastle are also reportedly set to battle it out for both Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. The Sun, via the Daily Mail, says Phillips could be eager to leave Premier League strugglers Leeds, while Rudiger could be available for free due to the sanctions placed on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Angel Di Maria: The 34-year-old winger is intent on leaving Paris St Germain this summer, according to AS.

Inter Milan’s Arturo Vidal (Peter Byrne/PA)

Arturo Vidal: Calciomercato reports the 34-year-old midfielder looks set to trade Inter Milan for Flamengo.

Adrien Rabiot: The Italian outlet also says Juventus are willing to sell the 26-year-old midfielder this summer.