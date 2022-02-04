Trending

Football rumours: Arsenal on the hunt for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Brentford Community Stadium
(Image credit: Nick Potts)

What the papers say

Ruben Neves is reported to be the leading name in Arsenal’s summer transfer wishlist. The Sun says the Gunners have set aside £180million to make a move for the Wolves midfielder, along with Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak.

Staying with Arsenal, the Daily Mirror reports the Gunners have received a welcome boost in their pursuit of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches. The 24-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan in January, but stayed put. Citing Football Italia, the paper says Sanches is believed to be intent on playing in the Premier League.

Real Madrid v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – First Leg – Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium

Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of Real Madrid’s Gabriel Eder (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Mirror, via AS, says Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has asked the club to fund a move for Real Madrid defender Eder Militao. Tuchel is believed to be sizing up the 24-year-old as potential cover for Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta, whose contracts all expire in June.

Grant McCann has emerged as a contender for the vacant Sunderland job, according to the Daily Mail. The former Hull boss has been listed alongside Roy Keane and Alex Neil as the front-runners for the position following the sacking of Lee Johnson.

Players to watch

France Soccer League One

William Saliba (right) is on West Ham’s radar (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

William Saliba: Sport Witness says West Ham are planning a summer move for the Arsenal defender, who is on loan at Marseille.

Nicolo Zaniolo: Calciomercato reports Roma are open to offers of £33.6m for the 22-year-old forward, who has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham.

