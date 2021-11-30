Football rumours: Barcelona keen on Manchester United’s Anthony Martial

What the papers say

AnthonyMartial‘s woes at Old Trafford could reportedly see him swap the North West for Spain. The Express cites Mundo Deportivo as saying Barcelona officials recently travelled to Manchester and queried the availability of the 25-year-old French forward, who has fallen out of favour at Manchester United.

The Manchester Evening News claims the Red Devils are interested in Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri. Referring to a report in Spain’s Super Deporte, the paper says the 24-year-old striker may be available for United after he was beset with a string of injuries in LaLiga.

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling (Martin Rickett/PA)

North London has been flagged as a potential destination for Raheem Sterling. The Daily Star says Arsenal are the likeliest to get the winger if he leaves Manchester City.

Ousmane Dembele could reportedly become a Magpie. The Frenchman, 24, is ready to quit Barcelona on a free transfer this summer and has been linked with a move to Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester United, according to the Sun which refers to Spanish outlet Sport.

Social media round-up

The 21-year-old is quickly becoming one of football’s hottest properties 🔥 #MUFC#THFC— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 30, 2021 See more

Man City ramp up bid to tie Riyad Mahrez to new contracthttps://t.co/AcHjf8kFPW— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 29, 2021 See more

Players to watch

Ferran Torres: Barcelona are interested in signing the 21-year-old Spain forward from Manchester City, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Mariano Diaz: Fichajes reports Leeds may try to snap up Real Madrid’s 28-year-old forward.