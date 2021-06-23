Football rumours: Chelsea banking on Gerard Moreno move this summer

What the papers say

Chelsea apparently have a back-up plan if they are unable to sign Erling Haaland this summer. The Mirror cites Fichajes as reporting that failing to secure the Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker will see the Blues instead recruit Gerard Moreno. The Villarreal forward, 29, could be scooped up for significantly less than Haaland, with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said to be a serious fan of the Spain international.

The Telegraph says Wolves and West Ham are considering signing Burnley defender James Tarkowski. The 28-year-old England international will soon enter the final 12 months of his contract at Turf Moor. The Mail reports the Hammers have decided against making a move for Tarkowski, who has also attracted the interest of Leicester.

Coronavirus stopped Billy Gilmour from appearing against Croatia (Mike Egerton/PA)

Billy Gilmour appeared to make a serious impression on Norwich with his performance for Scotland in their 0-0 draw with England. The Mail reports the new Premier League arrivals want to bring the 20-year-old, who has made 21 appearances for Chelsea, across to Carrow Road on a season-long loan. The midfielder was strong against England before missing the Scots’ clash with Croatia after testing positive for Covid-19.

Bayern Munich remain convinced Kingsley Coman is staying with them, despite rumours suggesting otherwise. Members of the France winger’s family and his agent are pushing for a transfer to England this summer, according to The Sun, which refers to Sport 1 journalist Florian Plettenberg. Reports have suggested Manchester United see the 25-year-old as a potential substitute if they fail to sign Jadon Sancho.

Social media round-up

Bayern Munich eye Erling Haaland as transfer replacement for Robert Lewandowskihttps://t.co/V3xHAHKjUJ— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 22, 2021 See more

Kevin De Bruyne showed in Euro 2020 win why Harry Kane wants Man City transfer not Man Utdhttps://t.co/YssiiRdGSSpic.twitter.com/TVi5i0Kt5q— Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) June 22, 2021 See more

Players to watch

Emiliano Marcondes: The Mail says Barnsley and Nottingham Forest are among the Championship clubs looking to sign the 26-year-old Danish midfielder from Brentford.

Could Kylian Mbappe be on the move? (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kylian Mbappe: Marca reports the 22-year-old France striker has asked to leave Paris St Germain, where his deal expires next summer.