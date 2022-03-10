Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo in ‘crunch talks’ over Man Utd future

What the papers say

An increasingly frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo has held “crunch talks” with his agent over his future at Manchester United, according to the Sun. As rumours intensify that the 37-year-old is unhappy, the paper claims the forward was incensed after he was told he would be on the bench for last weekend’s Manchester derby and is intent on leaving the club this summer.

Philippe Coutinho will need to take a huge pay cut if he wants to join Aston Villa, the Telegraph writes. The 29-year-old Brazilian has hugely impressed Villa boss Steven Gerrard while he has been on loan from Barcelona, but the paper writes the midfielder’s £480,000-a-week wage will need to be cut if he is to stay at Vila Park.

Andreas Christensen has reportedly been approached by Barcelona ahead of his contract expiring at Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Elsewhere, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has pleaded with defender Andreas Christensen to remain at the club and snub any offer from Barcelona, the Mirror reports. The 25-year-old is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in June and, according to the paper, has held talks with Barca.

And the Evening Standard says Arsenal are planning to sign two strikers and a midfielder as part of a major squad overhaul this summer. The Gunners’ hit list of strikers is said to include Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak, 22, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 24, Lille’s Jonathan David, 22, and Benfica’s Darwin Nunez, 22.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has reportedly attracted interest from Old Trafford (PA)

Robert Lewandowski: German paper Bild reports that Bayern Munich’s 33-year-old striker has been approached by Manchester United.

Paulo Dybala: The Italian outlet Tuttsport says Juventus are set to decide whether to offer the 28-year-old forward a contract extension.