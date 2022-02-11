Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo plans ‘showdown talks’ over Man Utd future
By PA Staff published
What the papers say
An increasingly disillusioned Cristiano Ronaldo is planning “showdown talks” with his agent to discuss his post-season options, according to the Daily Star. The 37-year-old has suffered a dramatic dip in his form at Manchester United, who are currently sixth in the Premier League table.
In more Old Trafford-related gossip, the club could be set to lose midfielder Paul Pogba. The Daily Mirror reports that “some of Europe’s big guns” are lining up to sign the 28-year-old Frenchman, including Real Madrid, Paris St Germain and Juventus.
Elsewhere, Chelsea could lose their £72m goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Sun says the Blues are ready to listen to offers for the Spaniard in the summer.
Social media round-up
Tottenham targeting ‘kids and stars on dwindling contracts’ with three particular stars on radar https://t.co/Qztc077Rty— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 10, 2022
Man Utd 'in four-way transfer race' for Darwin Nunez as Benfica set asking pricehttps://t.co/KK8n4JeyFapic.twitter.com/IXo2rrHiyo— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 10, 2022
Players to watch
Franck Kessie: Marca reports that Barcelona are winning the race to sign the highly-rated AC Milan and Ivory Coast midfielder this summer. The paper says that the 25-year-old is also being targeted by Liverpool.
Youri Tielemans: The Flemish paper Het Nieuwsblad reports, via Metro, that Leicester have reduced their asking price for the midfielder from £60m to £35m. Arsenal and the Red Devils are among those in the race to sign the 24-year-old.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.