What the papers say

Reports have emerged that in-demand France and Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is on the verge of moving to Manchester United. The Daily Express, citing TodoFichajes, says the Red Devils have agreed terms with the 23-year-old, who was also on Chelsea’s radar, on a £61.8million deal.

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane could be on his way to Borussia Dortmund. According to The Daily Telegraph, the German side are preparing a £50million-plus bid for the 24-year-old, whose contract runs out at the end of next season.

Tottenham’s Juan Foyth has been linked with Barcelona (John Walton/PA)

The Daily Mirror reports that Barcelona have expressed interest in Tottenham defender Juan Foyth. The 22-year-old Argentine only made eight appearances before the season was suspended, however the Spanish giants are eager to find a cheap replacement for centre backs Samuel Umtiti or Jean-Clair Todibo should they be released in the summer.

Manchester United are believed to have high hopes for 16-year-old Jude Bellingham if they manage to sign him from Birmingham. The Evening Standard reports the Red Devils view the teenager as an immediate first-team contender. However, with a host of other clubs also interested in the talented midfielder, Bellingham’s signature is far from a done deal.

Social media round-up

Fiorentina chief admits offers for Chelsea and Man Utd transfer target Federico Chiesa https://t.co/18wVuNPI0vpic.twitter.com/d1BIkLCxfV— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) May 14, 2020

Dani Ceballos slams critics who 'don't trust' Gareth Bale amid Real Madrid exit linkshttps://t.co/qMOciE1b0zpic.twitter.com/VB76e9Oikn— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 14, 2020

Players to watch

Ousmane Dembele: Barcelona have set the 22-year-old France forward’s price tag at £53million, reports Spanish publication Marca.

Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko could be on the way out (David Davies/PA)

Tiemoue Bakayoko: Chelsea would be willing to sell the 25-year-old for £31million, however that could be too high a price for Paris St Germain, according to Le10 Sport.