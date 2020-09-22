What the papers say

Liverpool and Real Madrid are gearing up for a battle to sign Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe next summer, according to L’Equipe. The star forward, who turns 22 in December, is yet to sign an extension on his current contract, fuelling speculation he may be in the mix for a move.

Everton are poised to sign Atletico Madrid and Colombia full-back Santiago Arias, the Liverpool Echo says. Atletico appear ready to offload the 28-year-old amidst an embarrassment of riches in their right-back department, with Arias having made only 14 league appearances for the club last season. Arias is valued at around £13.7million.

Ademola Lookman, seen here playing for Everton, could be on his way back to England to join Fulham (Adam Davy/PA)

Fulham are close to signing former Everton winger Ademola Lookman, the Daily Mail says. The 22-year-old left the Toffees for RB Leipzig for £16.5million last year but only made 13 appearances last season. Fulham have made an approach to acquire him on loan with an option for making the move permanent.

Manchester United are still keen to sign left-back Alex Telles from Porto, but the clubs are yet to agree a transfer fee, The Guardian reports. United’s desire for Telles has intensified after their loss to Crystal Palace on the weekend, according to the Manchester Evening News. Porto have refused an offer to take Diogo Dalot, 21, from United as part of the deal, says Portugal’s O Jogo.

Leicester City’s Daniel Amartey could be off to Fulham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fulham are also eager to sign midfielder Daniel Amartey from Leicester, Football Insider reports. The 25-year-old Ghana international has struggled with injuries in recent seasons and has had limited game time under Brendan Rodgers. Amartey is valued at around £5m.

Players to watch

Dele Alli: Rumours surfaced this week about a possible move from Tottenham to Paris St Germain or Inter Milan, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy insists the England international midfielder will not go cheap, according to the Daily Mail.

Dele Alli won’t come cheap, according to Daniel Levy (Jonathan Brady/PA).

Luis Suarez: The 33-year-old striker has agreed to terminate his contract with Barcelona to facilitate a move to Atletico Madrid, Spain’s RMC reports.

Lucas Torreira: Torino’s interest in the Arsenal and Uruguay midfielder has waned, but Atletico Madrid are now keen on the 24-year-old, according to the Daily Mail.