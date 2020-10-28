What the papers say

Manchester United will make a move for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano next summer, The Times reports. The France international is regarded as one of the most promising centre-backs in Europe. United were considering a bid for the 22-year-old last summer but he signed a new three-year-old contract with Leipzig, which at least removed a £45million release clause.

Brighton will move to tie full-back Tariq Lamptey to a new contract in the face of interest from Bayern Munich, The Sun reports. The England Under-21 defender has been a star for the Seagulls since joining from Chelsea last January. Bayern remain interested, having made enquiries last summer, while Sevilla are also said to be monitoring the 20-year-old.

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez has left the possibility open of a return to France at some point, mentioning Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille as potential options. The Sun reports Mahrez told City team-mate Benjamin Mendy in a TV interview he supported Marseille as a boy but was raised in Paris, and that he is “not closing any door”.

Any hope Liverpool had of signing Kylian Mbappe appears to have been dashed since he will be moving from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid next summer, Metro reports. The 21-year-old striker’s former team-mate Adil Rami says the deal for the move is “done”. Liverpool had reportedly been vying for the big-name signing with Real in recent months.

Liverpool have become the latest club to show interest in 17-year-old Icelandic midfielder Isak Bergmann Johannesson, according to Swedish outlet Expressen. Johannesson, who plays with Sweden’s IFK Norrkoping, is also being watched by Manchester United and Juventus, according to another Swedish report in Aftonbladet.

Players to watch

Houssem Aouar: Arsenal are the front-runners to sign the 22-year-old France midfielder from Lyon, but now face stiff competition from Juventus and PSG, according to The Sun.

Sergio Romero: Manchester United’s 33-year-old Argentina goalkeeper has been approached by Racing Club de Avellaneda but will need to take a major pay cut, the Daily Star reports.

Alexandre Pato: Birmingham City are in the hunt for the 31-year-old former Brazil forward, who is now a free agent, according to Calciomercato.