Tottenham are believed to be confident in getting a deal done to re-sign Son Heung-Min by the end of the year. Citing a report from Football Insider, the Daily Express says owner Joe Lewis has given the green light for the club to offer the South Korean forward a salary of around £200,000 a week before bonuses – reported to be similar to Spurs’ top-earner Harry Kane.

Neymar is reportedly on the verge of committing to a longer stay at Paris St Germain. According to the Sun, via FootMercato, the 28-year-old has told club bosses that he is eager to sign a new contract to stay in France, with a five-year deal now on the agenda.

Neymar could be staying in Paris (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Sun also cites a report from website 90min that there is a host of Premier League interest for Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze. The Nigeria international is believed to be on the radar of Manchester United and Everton while Chelsea, Leicester and Wolves are said to also be keeping tabs on the 21-year-old.

Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is reportedly nearing a return to the sideline after being sacked by Juventus over the summer. Citing a report from Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Sun says Fiorentina are interested in picking up the Italian to replace current boss Giuseppe Iachini, who has led the team to just two wins this season.

Maurizio Sarri may be set for a return to the sideline (Steven Paston/PA)

The Daily Mail says West Ham are closing on a £1.2m deal for Silkeborg’s Danish defender Frederik Alves Ibsen. Despite interest from Leeds and Russian side Rostov, the 20-year-old is said to have recently been in London with his agent ahead of a possible January move to London Stadium.

Emerson Royal: Barcelona are looking to sell the 21-year-old defender in January, according to Spanish publication Sport.

Orbelin Pineda: Arsenal and Tottenham lead a host of clubs tracking the Cruz Azul winger, website 90min reports.