What the papers say

Real Madrid have reportedly joined the growing list of clubs chasing David Alaba. The Daily Mail, via Diario AS, says the Spanish giants are eyeing a move to sign the Bayern Munich defender for free next summer. The queue for Alaba’s services has grown extensively in recent weeks, with Juventus, Inter Milan, Liverpool and Chelsea all believed to be keeping an eye on the 28-year-old’s situation.

The Sun says Manchester United are determined to “stick with” defender Harry Maguire long-term, despite the team’s defensive woes to start the season. While the Red Devils are happy to persist with Maguire, the same cannot be said for his defensive partners Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, who the paper says are at risk of leaving in the January transfer window.

Chelsea are reportedly seeking to reunite with West Ham’s Declan Rice (Paul Childs/PA)

Chelsea are reportedly keen on bringing former academy player Declan Rice back to Stamford Bridge in the new year. The Sun reports the Blues are determined to reunite with the 21-year-old West Ham midfielder, who was released by the club in 2014 but has since flourished at London Stadium.

Staying with Chelsea, the Daily Star, citing a report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, says owner Roman Abramovich has ruled out funding a move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala. The club had been linked with the 26-year-old in recent weeks, but it is believed Abramovich has made it clear not to sign another attacking midfielder or second striker after the Blues spent £106million on the pair of Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech.

Social media round-up

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly set to battle over Mexican winger Orbelin Pineda pic.twitter.com/0jXAi1t1Rg— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 4, 2020

Erling Haaland 'destined for Liverpool', claims RB Salzburg chief https://t.co/uuHSoeBr57— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 5, 2020

Players to watch

Barcelona may make a move for Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele (John Walton/PA)

Tanguy Ndombele: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano says Barcelona could line up a move for the Tottenham midfielder in the summer.

Sergio Ramos: The 34-year-old has officially entered into contract negotiations with his club Real Madrid, according to ESPN.