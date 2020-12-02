What the papers say

A host of Premier League clubs are believed to be circling Brighton defender Ben White. The Metro, via Sky Sports, says Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham have all expressed an interest in the highly-rated 23-year-old, who was instrumental in helping Leeds gain promotion during his loan stint there last season.

Arsenal appear to have leapfrogged Rangers to become favourites for the signature of free agent Jack Wilshere. The Sun reports betting odds on the 28-year-old returning to the Gunners have shortened dramatically in recent days, with Arsenal believed to be desperate for options to improve their offensive woes.

Nice manger Patrick Vieira is eyeing a loan move for William Saliba (Martin Rickett/PA)

Staying with Arsenal, the Metro says Nice manager Patrick Vieira is urging the club to make a play for 19-year-old defender William Saliba. Saliba joined the Gunners last year but is yet to make his first-team debut, with Nice reportedly looking to sign him on a loan deal.

The list of Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria‘s Premier League suitors is growing, according to the Daily Star. The paper reports Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea will all be competing to sign the 24-year-old from Borussia Monchengladbach in January.

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana is seeking a move to the Premier League (Michael Regan/PA)

The Daily Mail reports Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana still desires a home in the Premier League next year, despite Tottenham and Chelsea cooling their interest in the 24-year-old.

Social media round-up

Man Utd 'willing to make swap deal for Pau Torres' to fix leaky defencehttps://t.co/hI6nthndsFpic.twitter.com/00Y5mQWtCp— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 2, 2020

Massimiliano Allegri could bring three new players and a new formation to Arsenal https://t.co/jx0kv4MEQL— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 2, 2020

Players to watch

Arsenal are interested in a January move for RB Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai (left) (Nick Potts/PA)

Dominik Szoboszlai: Arsenal are readying a January move for the RB Salzburg midfielder, according to The Sun.

Felipe Augusto: Spanish publication AS says Barcelona eye the Atletico Madrid defender as a replacement for the injured Gerard Pique.