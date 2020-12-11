What the papers say

Brighton’s Ben White is believed to be leading Manchester United’s centre-back wishlist. The Manchester Evening News reports the Red Devils have earmarked the 23-year-old as an ideal boost to their defensive capabilities in the near future, following an impressive loan stint with Leeds last term.

However the paper says White is not the only centre-back option under consideration at Old Trafford, with the club also reportedly keeping a close eye on RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano and Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane.

Paris St Germain are reportedly planning another loan bid for Dele Alli (Dylan Martinez/PA)

Paris St Germain are planning another loan bid for Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli in January, according to the Daily Mail. Although the French giants had numerous offers rebuffed in the summer, Tottenham are believed to finally be willing to let the midfielder leave, having not started in the Premier League since Spurs’ opening day defeat by Everton.

A potential David Alaba move to Stamford Bridge would not come easy for Chelsea, with the Daily Mirror reporting the Bayern Munich defender’s wage demands would make him the Blues’ highest-paid player.

Arsenal may swoop on former Manchester City midfielder Eric Garcia (Phil Noble/PA)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is believed to be closely monitoring former Manchester City defender Eric Garcia. The 19-year-old opted not to re-sign with City over the summer with a view to returning to Barcelona. However The Sun reports the Spanish giants will struggle to raise the cash needed to sign the 19-year-old, leaving the door open for the Gunners to swoop in.

Sheffield United may be weighing a move for Marcos Rojo (Martin Rickett/PA)

Marcos Rojo: Sheffield United are considering a move for the Manchester United defender, reports the Daily Mail.

Dominik Szoboszlai: RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are all believed to be interested in the RB Salzburg midfielder, according to Sky Sports.