Frank Lampard‘s position as Chelsea manager continues to come into question, with a host of names being mentioned as his possible replacement. Former Paris St Germain boss Thomas Tuchel, ex-Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers and Southampton’s Ralph Hasenhuttl are all considered leading options, according to The Independent. France’s Le10 Sport said former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko, currently boss of the Ukraine national team, is also a possibility.

Sergio Ramos‘ possible switch from Real Madrid to Manchester City is coming closer to fruition, according to ESPN. City are closely monitoring the 34-year-old’s situation with the Spanish giants as they weigh up a move for him when he becomes a free agent in the summer. Ramos has not renewed his contract at Real, and City boss Pep Guardiola feels his experience would be a boon with most of his key defenders 26 or younger.

Dele Alli will not be leaving Tottenham this month, Sky Sports reports. Interest in the 24-year-old has been intense as his prominence under Jose Mourinho has come into question. Alli has been linked to several other clubs, but Spurs are said to be not interested in selling or loaning the midfielder. Goalkeeper

Paulo Gazzaniga, 29, and 30-year-old defender Danny Rose, however, will be allowed to leave if appropriate offers come in.

Manchester City are key to tie up Kevin De Bruyne to a new contract, but the midfielder is growing frustrated at the slow pace of negotiations, according to The Times. The 29-year-old is expected to reject the club’s first contract offer on a new five-year deal. Several of Europe’s biggest clubs are watching closely.

Arsenal are set to make a strong offer for Norwich midfielder Emi Buendia, according to The Independent. The Gunners are considering a cash-plus-player deal which could see one of their 21-year-old midfielders Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson move to the Canaries. The 24-year-old Argentinian Buendia has attracted a lot of attention this season, but Sky Sports says Norwich will ignore all offers since they do not need the cash following recent transfer business.

Mesut Ozil: Arsenal may have been frustrated again in their hopes of moving the German on, with Juventus apparently no longer interested in a loan deal, CBS Sports reports.

Hamza Choudhury: Leicester’s 23-year-old midfielder is looking to leave the club this month, according to Talksport.

Marcos Rojo: Manchester United’s 30-year-old defender has held talks over a move to Boca Juniors in his homeland of Argentina, the Daily Mail says.