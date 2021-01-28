What the papers say

The coronavirus pandemic could end up being a help to Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho. The Daily Star, citing a report from Dutch outlet Sport 1, says the financial strain placed on Borussia Dortmund from the pandemic could see the club willing to part with the 20-year-old forward for less than his £105.6m valuation.

According to The Sun, Tottenham are eyeing a free transfer for Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic. The 29-year-old is out of contract this summer, with Spurs manager Jose Mourinho eager to bolster his side’s defensive capabilities.

Christoph Baumgartner (right) is on the radar at Old Trafford (Liam McBurney/PA)

Manchester United are believed to be monitoring Hoffenheim midfielder Christoph Baumgartner. The Sun reports the Red Devils are most likely to make a bid for the 21-year-old in the summer in order to nab the youngster before his current price tag of £16m gets too far out of reach.

West Brom have reportedly agreed to a loan deal for Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne. The Express & Star says the 29-year-old is now expected to fly to England for a medical and could even make his debut in Saturday’s crucial clash with Fulham.

Galatasaray have reportedly made a move for Newcastle’s DeAndre Yedlin (Nick Potts/PA)

DeAndre Yedlin: Galatasaray have made an offer for the Newcastle wing-back, according to ESPN.

Florian Neuhaus: The Daily Mirror says Spurs could move for the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, if Dele Alli is allowed to leave for Paris St-Germain.