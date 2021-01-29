What the papers say

Arsenal fullback Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to go out on loan this month in a bid to bolster his England chances. According to the Daily Mirror, the 23-year-old would be up for a loan move if it meant more playing minutes, with England manager Gareth Southgate stressing regular playing time is a must for anyone who hopes to be picked for the national team.

The Newcastle Chronicle says Newcastle are interested in re-signing full-back Jetro Willems. The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, but he favours a return to the Magpies with both parties believed to have already been in contact.

Fulham’s Jean Michael Seri is set for a move to Bordeaux (Steven Paston/PA)

A loan move is on the horizon for Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri. The Guardian says the 29-year-old will be loaned out to Bordeaux for the rest of this season, having made just one start for Scott Parker’s side this term.

The Daily Echo reports Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling has refused a move to Nottingham Forest. Bournemouth are believed to have accepted a bid from Forest for the 30-year-old, but Gosling ultimately rejected the approach. The paper says it understands Gosling is determined to fight for his spot at Bournemouth, with his contract expiring in the summer.

Social media round-up

Inter Milan 'looking to offload Sanchez just five months after Man Utd transfer' https://t.co/qnfGWRlohs— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 28, 2021

Martin Odegaard could join Arsenal permanently as Mikel Arteta lays out criteria | #AFChttps://t.co/TrccNbWSKwpic.twitter.com/NyA5k6QUa6— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) January 28, 2021

Players to watch

Paris St Germain may be willing to sell Kylian Mbappe (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kylian Mbappe: Paris St Germain would be willing to sell the 22-year-old striker in the summer if they are unable to come to terms on a new contract, Marca reports.

Said Benrahma: Eurosport says West Ham are planning to make the midfielder’s loan deal from Brentford permanent.