What the papers say

Manchester City have reportedly set their sights on Danny Ings as a potential successor to Sergio Aguero. The Daily Express says City have made signing a new centre-forward their top priority, with Aguero out of contract at the end of the season and unlikely to commit to a new deal. Southampton striker Ings is also expected to leave Saints in the summer and should be a much cheaper alternative to City’s original target, Erling Haaland.

The Sun reports Everton are nearing a move for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. Citing Football Insider, the paper says Everton are ready to make an offer for the 29-year-old, with Napoli willing to lower his hefty £89million price tag. However, the price cut means the Toffees will likely face substantial competition for his signature – primarily from Manchester United.

Galatasaray have made a move for Crystal Palace’s Patrick Van Aanholt (Facundo Arrizabalaga/PA)

Crystal Palace defender Patrick Van Aanholt has reportedly been offered a deal by Galatasaray. According to the Daily Mail, the Turkish side’s offer is for three years with a substantial pay increase. The 30-year-old’s existing deal expires at the end of the season, with both parties yet to agree terms on a new contract.

The paper also says Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are all in pursuit of Zambia forward Patson Daka. The 22-year-old has attracted plenty of interest after a stellar season with RB Salzburg, which has included 20 goals in 18 Austrian Bundesliga matches.

Social media round-up

Arsenal have Everton star Josh King to thank for Martin Odegaard transfer https://t.co/3rtL81LbRVpic.twitter.com/rlTcDweRxE— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) March 22, 2021 See more

Spurs line up three Premier League goalkeepers to replace Hugo Lloris https://t.co/YKReJQx6utpic.twitter.com/g5PHTgFCok— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 22, 2021 See more

Players to watch

Inter Milan are monitoring Liverpool’s Divock Origi (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Divock Origi: Inter Milan are considering a move for the Liverpool striker, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato.

Dusan Vlahovic: AC Milan have joined Tottenham in pursuit of the Fiorentina striker, says Italian paper La Repubblica.