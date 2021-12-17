Juventus plot surprise January loan move for Manchester United forward

Juventus want to sign Anthony Martial on loan in January after the forward's agent said he would be seeking a move for his client in the upcoming transfer window.

That is according to Italian publication Gazetta, who report the Old Lady are keen to add the 26-year-old to their squad as they look to kick start their stuttering season. Juventus want the France international on a temporary deal until the end of the season, with the possibility of making the move permanent in the summer.

Martial has grown frustrated with his opportunities at Old Trafford, having enjoyed just 359 minutes of first team action this campaign. Former Old Trafford manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer grew tired of Martial's inconsistent displays during his tenure and the Norwegian's replacement, Ralf Rangnick, is said to be happy to let Martial leave.

Martial joined Manchester United in 2015, in a £54m deal from AS Monaco, and became an early fan favourite with his goalscoring exploits. Despite enjoying some stellar seasons since then – he scored 17 Premier League goals in the 19/20 campaign – Martial has often blown hot and cold. He is said to be keen to rekindle his international career ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and sees leaving his club as the best method of doing that.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans

BUY IT NOW Order the new Champions League ball now