Football rumours: Kurt Zouma to feature in Chelsea deal for Jules Kounde?
By PA Staff
What the papers say
Kurt Zouma could potentially be used as a makeweight to help in Chelsea’s pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to the Evening Standard. The paper says the Blues are unwilling to meet Kounde’s £68m release clause, but could offer Zouma in a bid to get a deal done after a transfer with West Ham fell through.
The Daily Mail reports Arsenal and Sheffield United have held new contract talks over goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The 23-year-old shot stopper is believed to be the Gunners’ No 1 goalkeeper target this summer, but there is a gap in the two clubs’ valuation of the England keeper. Sheffield want £30m, but Arsenal are looking at an offer of around £20m with add-ons.
Southampton have accepted a £15m bid from Leicester for defender Jannik Vestergaard, the Daily Echo says. The 29-year-old is believed to have been brought in to bolster Leicester’s defences following a pre-season injury to Wesley Fofana.
Staying with Southampton, The Telegraph reports Tottenham and Aston Villa are both preparing offers for midfielder James Ward-Prowse. Saints are unwilling to let the 26-year-old go, but their resolve could be tested with Ward-Prose considered a high priority by the bidding clubs.
Social media round-up
Plus: Olympiakos interested in Sheffield United's George Baldock, with Burnley and Brighton looking to sign Marc Cucurella https://t.co/j03S6LuqYA— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 12, 2021
Antonio Rudiger wanted by PSG and Real Madrid on free transfer as he enters final year of contract https://t.co/omGuXpe3ur— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) August 11, 2021
Players to watch
Lucas Torreira: Gazzetta dello Sports says Lazio are closing in on a loan deal for the Arsenal midfielder.
Moise Kean: Inter Milan are interested in the Everton striker, according to Sky Sports.
