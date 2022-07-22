Football rumours: Manchester United and Chelsea battling over Benjamin Pavard
By PA Staff published
What the papers say
Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is reportedly in the middle of a tug-of-war between Manchester United and Chelsea. The Sun, citing French outlet L’Equipe, says both Premier League rivals are tracking the 26-year-old, who is also wanted by Juventus and Atletico Madrid.
Benfica defender Alejandro Grimaldo has been offered up to Manchester City, according to the i. The 26-year-old could serve as a potential alternative to Brighton’s Marc Cucurella, who is believed to be one of the club’s primary transfer targets.
The Daily Mail says West Ham manager David Moyes has marked Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz as a top target for the club in this window. Burnley’s Dwight McNeil has also been floated as an option to bolster the Hammers up-front, but Brereton Diaz is the preferred man.
The paper also reports Newcastle are keeping a close eye on 19-year-old RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko.
Social media round-up
Mikel Arteta's next transfer priority hinges on Arsenal selling Gunners outcast 👀https://t.co/RI0rFzLnpKpic.twitter.com/5HgCUd7nbW— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 21, 2022
Ex-Man Utd star Ravel Morrison follows Wayne Rooney from Derby to DC United after sealing free transfer to MLS https://t.co/BYRRHHYs6Tpic.twitter.com/uwO4pmQrrf— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 21, 2022
Players to watch
Luis Suarez: Sky Sports Germany says Borussia Dortmund are weighing up a move for the veteran Uruguay striker.
Aymeric Laporte: Spanish outlet Fichajes reports Barcelona are lining up the Manchester City defender as an alternative to Jules Kounde.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.