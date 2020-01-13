What the papers say

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City, who could face competition to sign the 24-year-old from neighbours Manchester United, according to Metro.

Manchester United and Arsenal are being linked with Watford’s in-form centre-back Christian Kabasele, with West Ham and Newcastle also reportedly eyeing the Belgium star, The Sun reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are also set to lodge a £65million bid for Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes this week, according to the Daily Mirror.

Bruno Fernandes, playing for Portugal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chelsea have enquired about Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk, with the Seagulls valuing the 28-year-old England defender at £50m, says The Times.

Manchester United are one of two clubs to have made a formal approach for Birmingham City and England Under-17 midfielder Jude Bellingham, 16, the Daily Mirror reports.

Social media round-up

Man Utd 'send scouts' to watch Chelsea transfer target Moussa Dembele https://t.co/GvOxKWNoGwpic.twitter.com/JojubJMyuK— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 12, 2020

Barcelona legend Xavi SNUBS chance to replace Ernesto Valverde – but could be interested in June https://t.co/sYc55IVSj4— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 12, 2020

Players to watch

Shkodran Mustafi: Arsenal centre-back Mustafi’s agent will hold talks with Galatasaray about the 27-year-old Germany international moving to the Turkish club, the Daily Express reports.

Ashley Young: Crystal Palace and Italian side Lazio have joined the race to sign 34-year-old Manchester United full-back Young, with the English player also having been offered an 18-month contract by Inter Milan, The Sun reports.

Bryan Fiabema: Chelsea are set to make Tromso and Norway Under-17 striker, 16, their first signing since the club’s transfer ban was lifted, says the Daily Mirror.