Football rumours from the media
What the papers say
Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City, who could face competition to sign the 24-year-old from neighbours Manchester United, according to Metro.
Manchester United and Arsenal are being linked with Watford’s in-form centre-back Christian Kabasele, with West Ham and Newcastle also reportedly eyeing the Belgium star, The Sun reports.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are also set to lodge a £65million bid for Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes this week, according to the Daily Mirror.
Chelsea have enquired about Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk, with the Seagulls valuing the 28-year-old England defender at £50m, says The Times.
Manchester United are one of two clubs to have made a formal approach for Birmingham City and England Under-17 midfielder Jude Bellingham, 16, the Daily Mirror reports.
Social media round-up
Man Utd 'send scouts' to watch Chelsea transfer target Moussa Dembele https://t.co/GvOxKWNoGwpic.twitter.com/JojubJMyuK— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 12, 2020
Barcelona legend Xavi SNUBS chance to replace Ernesto Valverde – but could be interested in June https://t.co/sYc55IVSj4— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 12, 2020
Players to watch
Shkodran Mustafi: Arsenal centre-back Mustafi’s agent will hold talks with Galatasaray about the 27-year-old Germany international moving to the Turkish club, the Daily Express reports.
Ashley Young: Crystal Palace and Italian side Lazio have joined the race to sign 34-year-old Manchester United full-back Young, with the English player also having been offered an 18-month contract by Inter Milan, The Sun reports.
Bryan Fiabema: Chelsea are set to make Tromso and Norway Under-17 striker, 16, their first signing since the club’s transfer ban was lifted, says the Daily Mirror.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.