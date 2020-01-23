Football rumours from the media
What the papers say
Chelsea have made a huge bid for Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, according to the Daily Mail. The club’s reported offer includes the rest of this season’s wages (£360,000 a week) as well as a £5 million loan fee.
However the club will have to battle Atletico Madrid for the 32-year-old’s services, with The Guardian reporting Cavani’s father believes his preferred destination to be Atletico Madrid. There are reports that PSG are demanding at least £15m for the former Napoli player, however Atletico are confident that a deal will be done.
Sky Sports says that six Premier League clubs are chasing Tottenham left-back Danny Rose in this month’s transfer window. Newcastle and Watford are among the teams rumoured to be chasing Rose’s signature, despite the 29-year-old only starting in one of the Spurs’ last 14 Premier League matches.
Sticking with Tottenham, AS says manager Jose Mourinho has targeted Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose as a replacement for the injured Harry Kane. It is believed that a deal will be done in the next few days, with the 28-year-old flying to London for talks.
West Ham are interested in signing Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, according to the Daily Mirror. The 25-year-old Scottish international is out of contract in the summer and has also been eyed by Arsenal and Liverpool.
Social media round-up
Ben Gibson could be Dael Fry's replacement at Middlesbrough https://t.co/JHb4D4VShTpic.twitter.com/aMWgvtsUMh— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 23, 2020
Estudiantes chief Juan Sebastian Veron urges Man Utd to allow Marcos Rojo transfer#MUFChttps://t.co/oYD3ITsf8Ypic.twitter.com/VQK7hWdYBU— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) January 22, 2020
Players to watch
Aaron Mooy: Brighton are expected to complete a permanent £5m deal for the Australian midfielder, according to The Telegraph.
Rodrigo Moreno: Spanish newspaper Sport is reporting that Barcelona are on the verge of finalising a loan deal for the Valencia striker.
Everton Soares: Everton are hopeful of luring the Brazilian star to the Premier League, according to Brazilian website UOL.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.