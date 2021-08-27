Football rumours: Real Madrid step up interest in Kylian Mbappe

What the papers say

Real Madrid have upped their offer as they look to prise Kylian Mbappe away from Paris St Germain, the Daily Mirror says. Mbappe, 22, is out of contract with the French side next summer with Madrid increasing their bid from 160 to 170million euros (£137m to £145m).

Cristiano Ronaldo is discussing a potential return to the Premier League with Manchester City, the Daily Mail writes. The future of Ronaldo at Juventus has been called into doubt with the Serie A club struggling with his wages but the paper said PSG could also be a potential destination.

Wolves are determined to keep hold of Adama Traore and have rejected a loan bid from Tottenham, says the Daily Telegraph. New Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo was said to be eager for a reunion with the Spain winger.

The future of Amad Diallo at Manchester United is uncertain after the signing of Jadon Sancho and the Ivorian could leave the club on loan, writes the Daily Mirror. Former club Atalanta are said to be keen, the paper adds.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are said to have ramped up their desire to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes after accepting they will not be landing Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid, writes the Daily Express.

Social media round-up

Liverpool make opening move for £40m Brighton midfielder Yves Bissoumahttps://t.co/8t3qmrbSvTpic.twitter.com/NYb9D5xFoS— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) August 26, 2021 See more

Atletico Madrid have opened talks for Zeki Çelik as new RB – he’s one of the options. Tottenham have received an approach from Lille for Serge Aurier in case Çelik will leave. ⚪️ #THFC#Atleti— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021 See more

Players to watch

Kurt Zouma: West Ham are said to be on the cusp of signing the defender from Chelsea on a £25m deal, writes the Daily Mail.

Jules Kounde: The Sevilla and France defender could soon swap La Liga for the Premier League, with Chelsea tabling a £42m offer, according to Star.

Weston McKennie: Tottenham have continued their interest in the Juventus and United States midfielder and could be prepared to pay upwards of £40m for the 22-year-old, claims The Independent.